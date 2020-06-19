THUMBS UP to Wilma Newton for all of her dedication over the years to bring a Juneteenth celebration to our city.
Putting together an event takes a lot of time and patience to make sure everything is timed right.
In the past, Juneteenth has consisted of free lunch. This year, even more vendors will be there providing food for people who come to celebrate that day that slaves in Galveston, Texas, found out that they were free — two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
This year, in addition to a hearty lunch, Newton said two semis full of food boxes from Go Fresh produce distributors will be on hand to share fresh produce through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farmers to Families Food Box program.
Wilma Newton, thank you for working so hard to make this event a success over the years. Muskogee is a better community with you in it.
• • •
THUMBS UP to all of the 2020 graduates in Muskogee and the area. It's been a most unusual senior year.
When the pandemic moved into the state, the state shut down. Schools shut down. Spring Break turned into a lengthy quarantine for some. Students studied from home and online. Students had a lot to figure out. Teachers had a lot to figure out.
The school year ended without all of the things seniors look forward to — prom, field trips, ball games and just being with their friends, making memories to last a lifetime.
Muskogee High School and Fort Gibson High School are holding their commencement ceremonies tonight. We just want to say congratulations to all of the graduates. We hope you will take your experiences and do great things.
