THUMBS UP to the men and women who are studying nursing at a time when many people would rethink their career decisions before essentially signing up to enter a mine field of sorts.
COVID-19 does not discriminate against anyone because of their career choice, their age, or their gender. Some students already work in the health care field and know how serious the pandemic is.
But these students are the kind of people who should be in the field of nursing — determined, caring, and compassionate — the kind of people we hope will care for us if we or members of our family become ill.
We are thankful for the tenacity of the nursing students at Indian Capital Technology Center.
• • •
THUMBS UP to Muskogee city councilors who amended municipal purchasing policies by requiring inspection services be included in all street projects that cost $25,000 or more.
The project on North 24th Street had been delayed because of concerns of proceeding with the project without an inspector. Contractors who bid on certain municipal projects will now require pre-certification.
Some of the funding the city receives for projects require independent inspections.
“I really think this is a good idea: It will keep the street program moving forward and should get us some better workmanship in the process," said Interim Public Works Director Mike Stewart.
We're glad to see work continuing on the 24th Street project, and we're also glad the inspection process is in place.
