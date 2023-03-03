THUMBS UP to all of the participants of this year's Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show.
Not only is this a fun event, it is the culmination of all of the hard work our youth put into learning to raise and show livestock.
If you haven't been to the junior livestock show before, it's being held at Hatbox and it is a wonderful event. Go out and meet some of the youth who are participating. Ask them questions. They know the answers. They can tell you all about feeding and caring for the animals and all have grooming tips they will eagerly share.
Parents of these youngsters should be commended for the work their children do. It is demanding — they get up VERY early to feed and water their animals before they go to school. But the youth learn so much. They learn responsibility. They learn teamwork. They learn how to budget their time. Another thing they learn is sportsmanship. Yes, it's a competitive event, so they learn how to deal with loss. They develop social relationships.
So, put your boots on and take a trip out to Hatbox to see all of the smiling faces you will encounter at the event.
• • •
THUMBS UP to all of the students taking part in Muskogee High School's production of "Emma, A Pop Musical," which runs through Sunday at Muskogee Little Theatre.
Work is being done on the facility at the high school, so the play will take place at MLT.
This is one of those musicals that many people can relate to.
"One word to describe it, it's just fun," said Annalea Miller, who plays the lead role. "Even though it's not from my time era, I grew up on this music, through my mom, and it's just overall fun music. I love every piece that we're singing. And it's pretty much high energy all the time."
The excitement and energy of the participants will have you tapping your toe in no time.
