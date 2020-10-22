COVID-19 and the novel coronavirus that causes the highly contagious respiratory disease pulled back the curtains on a health care system woefully unprepared for this pandemic.
The pandemic exposed the shortcomings of a health care system motivated by profits rather than patient and public health outcomes. The profit-motive system ensured minimum staffing levels, minimum bed capacities and the limited availability of personal protective gear when COVID-19 hospitalizations first peaked in April.
Hospitals in the heartland weathered the first peak as a result of state emergency orders that prohibited the delivery of nonessential health care. Those hospitals were unable to escape a second surge of new cases that peaked in July as the novel coronavirus spread throughout southern states and into rural areas.
Americans moved indoors with the arrival of autumn and flu season, and a third surge of COVID-19 cases that predictably began after a reckless weekend of Labor Day festivities fueled record high numbers of patients requiring hospitalization. The COVID Tracking Project shows hospitalizations related to COVID-19 patients began rising from 499 on Sept. 14 and has climbed since then to 870 on Wednesday.
Successive waves of new cases that peak higher each time reveal the disparities that exist between urban and rural health care infrastructure. While hospitals have had time to make adjustments since February that were necessary to provide patient care during the ongoing pandemic, rural hospitals struggling before this health care crisis deal with supply and staffing shortages.
A Stateline article published by The Pew Charitable Trusts reports that "48% of rural hospitals have negative operating margins," and the median number of days of cash on hand is 33 for all rural hospitals. Of the 132 rural hospitals that have closed since 2010, 15 were shuttered this year.
Oklahoma's hospital surge plan is based on regional capacity and "optimum cooperation" among state agencies, hospitals, nursing homes, acute care centers and specialty hospitals. The plan was unveiled this week after Oklahomans learned last week that Integris Health, which has hospitals in Oklahoma City and across the state, had no intensive care units available.
A four-tiered system implemented this week should help in short-term as state health officials and health care professionals scramble to meet patients' needs during this ongoing crisis. But there remains a dire need for transparency — the state still reports only vague statistics for COVID-related hospitalizations, so there is little awareness about where shortages exist.
Oklahomans also have role to play: health care professionals are begging them to protect themselves and others by wearing masks when they cannot follow social distancing protocols and avoid large gatherings. Politicizing a public health crisis could be catastrophic.
But those are short-term fixes for an issue that requires long-term solutions. The coronavirus made clear the shortcomings of a health care system driven primarily by profits — a system that allows insurers to decide what care a patient receives rather than physicians and health care professionals.
Access to quality health care in America should be a right, not a privilege for only those who can afford it.
