The proposal of an adventure park to be built here is an intriguing idea for Muskogee.
Tim Robison, a local surgeon, developed the idea for Fern Mountain Adventure Park and related attractions. Muskogee County commissioners created a public trust — Fern Mountain Trust Authority — in September. The trust recently submitted its application to the state, requesting a portion of American Rescue Plan Act funds Oklahoma was awarded to pay for the park.
Robison sees the park as a way to connect to other attractions in Muskogee — Hatbox, a network of public trails in Muskogee and Fort Gibson, and a unique river park space.
He said $160 million would be generated by new jobs the project would create. Tourism would draw in another $265.71 million.
But any way you look at it, it's a gamble. It's a lot of money to spend. There's no guarantee people will drive here to experience the park. And what will the cost be to maintain it?
Now that the money, which is taxpayer money, is going to be distributed in Oklahoma, why shouldn't Muskogee try to get a piece of the pie. That money will go to other projects around the state unless we ask for it.
We invite those who will decide who gets the ARPA funds to come to Muskogee, look around and see the possibilities.
We like the concept, and the concept has potential. It may be the one piece of the tourism puzzle that could bring jobs and tourists to Muskogee.
