We would like to applaud Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell and District 17 State Rep. Jim Grego for planning to work together to determine if there is a way to reduce fees at Oklahoma’s state parks.
The state’s implementation of park pass fees to enter state parks have been exceedingly unpopular with many, including Grego, R-Wilburton.
Grego has worked to get the park pass fees reduced or eliminated since they were put in place.
But if we eliminate those fees, will the state pony up the funds to maintain the parks?
Maintenance is an ongoing expense that needs to be met.
The fee in question is $10 per day, or $80 for an annual pass that gives park visitors unlimited use.
The $10 per day fee isn’t crippling to most people, but shelling out $80 at once could be harder for lower income people to manage.
Oklahomans should be able to picnic at a state park picnic table for free.
The fees are understandable for overnight campers because they use the electricity, showers, etc., available at parks. Those things cost more to maintain.
We would like to keep state parks as cheap as possible for everyone to enjoy, because we’re already paying for the parks. But we understand maintenance is costly, and those costs are rising just like everything else.
The easy answer is for park visitors to accept the cost.
After all, we pay for use of the state’s turnpikes and the tolls pay for maintenance. If you don’t want to pay to use the turnpikes, you always have the option to take a different route. People who use it pay for its upkeep.
We’re happy to see Pinnell and Grego getting together and hope they come up with a viable solution that everyone can live with.
