THUMBS UP to the Muskogee Area Ministerial Alliance, who will host its annual new year prayer services through January.
“It’s important to start the year, just seeking God for a blessing upon the community,” said Apostle Ron Venters, pastor of Christ’s Kingdom Builders. “And what better way to do it than for the house of God or the people of God to come together and do that.”
The prayer services will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through January at different churches.
“The purpose is to pray the new year in, seek a blessing upon the community and the city, covering the different areas — schools, government, housing, people of the city praying for prosperity,” Venters said.
Each church will lead the prayer service in its own way.
The alliance has hosted prayer gatherings for five or six years until they were suspended in 2020 out of concern for COVID-19.
It's great to see this important event happening again.
• • •
THUMBS UP to all of the employees of the Muskogee Parks and Recreation Department who had a hand in preparing Muskogee for the holidays.
These folks spent weeks putting up lights and decorations to not only provide Muskogee area residents with a Christmas atmosphere, they devoted countless hours to making sure Honor Heights was the major attraction that it has come to be.
Hundreds of people from all around the state travel to Muskogee to visit the Garden of Lights. And many people who had visitors in town for the holidays made a point to take their guests through the park.
The folks who put up the lights and decorations work hard in whatever weather Mother Nature throws their way, and they should be commended for the great job they do. They make the Christmas holidays brighter for everyone.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Seek God for the City prayer meetings.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through January.
SITES:
• Jan. 10, Presbyterian Church of Muskogee, 2000 Haskell Blvd.
• Jan. 17, Faith Deliverance Church, 910 S. D St.
• Jan. 24, Gospel Rescue Mission, 323 Callahan St.
• Jan. 31, Boulevard Christian Church, 1700 W. Shawnee Bypass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.