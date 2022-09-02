THUMBS UP to Green Country Behavioral Health Services for working to expand its emergency and inpatient facilities.
GCBH is converting part of its inpatient crisis unit, 6365 W. Okmulgee Ave., into an urgent recovery clinic for people needing emergency mental health services. GCBH also plans a Family Wellness Center, with rooms for families and youth, at the site.
Executive Director Joy Sloan said the urgent recovery clinic will “technically be like an emergency room.”
“Our goal is that when people are in a mental health or substance abuse crisis, instead of going to the ER, they would come to our facility,” Sloan said.
“People not known to us, who are having a mental health crisis or a substance abuse crisis typically would go to an emergency room.
What happens in the ER is that they call one of our staff to do an assessment anyway.”
She said a hospital’s emergency room could have space for more patients if those with mental health crises can go to the urgent recovery clinic.
More people are realizing that mental health can be as important as physical health, and more are seeking help. But having enough places for them to turn for help has been an issue. GCBH is planning for the future and expanding their services to help more people who are, on many occasions, in dire need of help.
We're glad to see that Green Country is taking steps to help this growing need.
• • •
THUMBS UP to Friends of Lake Eufaula State Park for hosting the Frisbie Annual Youth Fishing Derby on Monday.
The event is free to children 12 and under. Parents can help the kids but only when it comes to baiting the hook and unhooking the fish.
What better way to spend part of the day? Kids spend time learning — how to bait a hook, how to cast a line, how to reel in a fish and they learn patience.
In our world where everything is available on-demand, it's good to know that children learn that not everything happens the moment they want it to happen. Sometimes, you have to be patient and wait.
It's also a good way to relax and enjoy being outdoors — even if you don't catch anything. For many, they will have memories that will last a lifetime.
We're glad to see such traditional events continuing for the next generation.
