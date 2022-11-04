THUMBS UP to Fur Babies Adoptions & Rescue for their assistance with local and area pets.
Hundreds of pets have been spayed or neutered thanks to Fur Babies and their donors. Many pets have been adopted through the organization and have found loving homes.
Fur Babies recently opened a low-cost spay and neuter clinic and resale shop at the University Heights Center near the Shawnee Bypass and U.S. 69 intersection. The resale shop, Buy it again with Fur Babies, will have its grand opening at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Founder Delsie Lewis said the appointment-only clinic will be open at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Appointments are made by calling (918) 351-5733.
The clinic will charge $30 for spay or neuter, plus vaccines for $10 and microchip for $10 with the operations.
It's great to see a program that has evolved into a much-needed service for Muskogee and for the area.
If you have a pet, be a responsible pet owner and make sure they are spayed, neutered and micro-chipped. If you don't have a pet, check out the resale shop or make a donation. This group is making Muskogee a better place.
• • •
THUMBS UP to to Adam Lynn and all of the folks who have worked hard to provide fabulous new exhibits at Honey Springs Battlefield near Checotah.
The grand opening for the exhibits inside the visitor center will be at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Visitors will have the opportunity to experience an immersive, 3-D theatrical video performance bringing to life the Battle of Honey Springs. Additionally, guests can explore the new east gallery exhibit hall featuring 14 audio players with recordings from first-hand, written accounts of soldiers who fought at the Battle of Honey Springs, as well as exhibits highlighting firearms, ammunition and artillery used in the battle.
There also will be outdoor education stations surrounding the visitor center with living history demonstrations of Civil War military drills, artillery practices and civilian life throughout the day. A ribbon cutting and guest speakers will commemorate the special day.
If you are interested in local history or Civil War history, Honey Springs Battlefield offers a wealth of information. You owe it to yourself to learn more about the area.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Honey Springs Battlefield celebrates the grand opening of all permanent exhibits.
WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Honey Springs Battlefield is located east of U.S. 69 between Oktaha and Rentiesville. The visitor center is located on a hill in close proximity to the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame in Rentiesville. Take the second left after reaching the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame Museum (driving from the west).
INFORMATION: Email honeysprings@history. ok.gov or adam.lynn@history.ok.gov, or call (918) 617-7125.
