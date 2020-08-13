Supporters of an initiative petition that seeks to overhaul the way Oklahoma's legislative and congressional districts are drawn may not get the measure on a ballot this year, but they believe the issue is important enough to revive their efforts — we agree.
People Not Politicians believes redistricting, which takes place every 10 years, is a process too easily exploited by lawmakers interested in consolidating power. The coalition supports the creation of a nine-member citizens panel comprised of three people representing the largest political party, three representing the second-largest party, and three with no affiliation to the two major parties.
Organizers withdrew an initiative petition they had hoped would be presented on the general election ballots Nov. 3, before the delivery of data from the 2020 Census to state lawmakers. The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted their efforts to collect the requisite number of signatures, so the petition was withdrawn in July.
A new initiative petition was filed this week with hopes of securing the nearly 178,000 signatures of registered voters needed for a vote in 2022. Andy Moore, executive director of People Not Politicians, said the newly created commission would immediately redraw the districts if the state question is on the ballot and voters approve it.
Critics of the coalition and its efforts contend the redistricting process works fine. Those critics, most of them supporters of the party in power — the one that controlled the redistricting process in 2011, consolidated power with each election since districts were redrawn, and would control the process in 2021 — argue the initiative petition is backed by out-of-state liberals pursuing a political advantage.
Redistricting, of course, attracts critics from both sides of the political aisle and elsewhere. The nature of the criticism depends on which party holds the reins of power at the time — history shows both major parties have drawn districts that favor candidates representing the party in power.
Technological advancements in mapping technology and other techniques used in the redistricting process exacerbates a problem that has existed for decades. The technology enables the manipulation of voting districts in a way that lets politicians select their voters, who should be allowed to elect those who will represent them.
Partisan gerrymandering creates a situation in which those who hold power become too comfortable in their positions and less responsive to constituents' needs. Instead of solving real problems, they pursue agendas that advance only the interests of a favored few.
Oklahomans deserve a government responsive to their needs. Registered voters should support efforts to create an independent commission established for the purpose of drawing voting districts, which we believe would promote that goal.
