Attempts to make political hay out of public health matters at a time when the deadliest pandemic in a century continues to claim lives by the thousands each day exposes a societal rot.
The dubious debate about whether covering the face while out in public — or at work — when social distancing is impractical or impossible exemplifies a decay of basic human decency. Ignoring the recommendations of medical experts may be a personal choice and a freedom, but being free to make bad decisions provides no right to endanger others.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued new guidelines about masks, recommending that people wear "cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain." The premier public health agency cited grocery stores and pharmacies as places where "cloth face coverings" should be worn, "especially in areas of significant community-based transmission."
The CDC's recommendation was based on recent studies that found a significant portion of those who have contracted the novel coronavirus show no symptoms commonly exhibited by COVID-19 patients. Even those individuals who eventually develop symptoms can transmit the coronavirus while interacting with others before they become symptomatic.
We understand concerns some might have about the psychological impact of seeing large numbers of people wearing masks or facial coverings and how that might slow the recovery of a pandemic-stricken economy. But increasing consumers' risk of exposure to a disease that claimed more American lives in three months than the Korean and Vietnam wars did during the course of a quarter century could prove even more disastrous economically.
The rule of reciprocity — perhaps more familiarly known as the Golden Rule — provides an underpinning for a moral and just society. The concept that everybody deserves the respect and consideration that each of us expect from others was so ingrained in the collective conscious of this nation it is difficult to understand why partisan bickering about wearing masks during this pandemic persists.
Cloth facial coverings, according to CDC guidance, are intended to protect those with whom the person wearing them interacts or comes into contact while in close proximity — not themselves. Willfully disregarding the safety of others constitutes an act of disrespect and selfishness — we should expect more from our leaders who choose to make this a partisan issue.
