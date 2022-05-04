An assessment of waterfront infrastructure of the Port of Muskogee reveals a need for improvement, and we would like to see those improvements come to fruition.
They have a lot going on at the Port. The Port has been responsible for bringing in new businesses to Muskogee. They do a great job of looking into the future to determine what Muskogee's needs are and how to get there. Scott Robinson has led the Port for many years. Kimbra Scott has worked hard and will take over for Robinson, who is retiring.
The Port is in need of an estimated $30 million to $440 million to make the improvements needed to keep this link in Muskogee's business chain. Scott said the port authority will pursue funding through a couple of grant programs.
The one concern we have is transparency. When you are talking about millions of taxpayer dollars, there has to be oversight. But we're convinced that Port leaders know how to get the most bang for their buck and will seek out the most cost-efficient solutions to the problems at hand.
The people at the Port of Muskogee have made sure that Muskogee is set up for industries to come here — by highway, railroad, air, and water.
Port officials locked down funding for the construction of an industrial access road expected to serve two development projects planned on the city’s south side.
Scott said an out-of-cycle grant worth up to $1 million was secured April 25 from the City of Muskogee Foundation. The Oklahoma Transportation Commission decided during their regular meeting on Monday to approve the industrial access project and the remaining funds needed for the $3.3 million project.
The industrial access road project will serve Core Scientific and YZY Capital, which plan to invest a combined $1.2 billion on sites within the industrial park. Core Scientific and YZY Capital plan to construct data centers at the site, creating more than 60 full-time jobs. YZY Capital plans to build a second data center on a 15-acre site near Oktaha.
We applaud the efforts of Robinson, Scott and the Port Authority for looking toward Muskogee's future.
