THUMBS UP to Cuba Gooding Jr., a well-known actor who was in Muskogee recently for the showing of "The Tuskegee Airmen." Gooding portrayed Billy Roberts in the 1995 HBO movie.
A visit to Muskogee’s Booker T. Washington Cemetery on Saturday gave Gooding a deeper appreciation for how Black airmen helped secure freedom, including Lt. Faythe McGinnis, Lt. Oscar D. Hutton Jr. and Dr. Robert Smith, who are buried here.
“Seeing men and women, not just in the military, but the doctor buried there, it’s the reason why I jumped on the plane when I heard that you all were screening the movie,” Gooding said “Screening the movie, I knew I had an obligation to help remind people of the history of Muskogee and the wonderful passionate people here keeping it alive.”
Gooding said he saw an article about the screening in “Deadline Hollywood” and saw Ray’s phone number at the bottom, called him and arranged to come.
Gooding's visit meant a lot to the community. He is a wonderful actor and a wonderful human being. We are thankful he took the time to visit.
• • •
THUMBS UP to Lt. Brandon Harris and Sgt. Danny Dupont of the Muskogee Police Department. Both moved up in rank this week.
Dupont has been with MPD for 22 years and Police Chief Johnny Teehee said his department experience will be valuable in his new responsibility.
“Danny’s been in drug enforcement for a while,” Teehee said. “He’s coming out of there to go into patrol. His knowledge of the streets and drugs will be a big asset.”
Harris joined the force in 2014, and Teehee said he has risen through the department “rather quickly.”
“He’s one of our honor guard officers,” Teehee said. “I think that’s one of the things to me that distinguishes him. He’s big about wanting to do what’s best for the department all the time.
Teehee said the future looks bright for the department, and we think he is right. It's good to see hard work and dedication rewarded.
