THUMBS UP to State Superintendent for Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister for voicing her concerns about students wearing masks, despite being a different opinion than Gov. Kevin Stitt.
When asked if schools should require students and staff to wear face coverings, Stitt said that’s a decision that should be left up to the local superintendents.
“I think there’s a lot of superintendents that (are) going back in person and are mandating masks, and that’s perfectly fine,” Stitt said. “There’s some schools that kids take them off when they get to their desk.”
Hofmeister could be seen standing behind Stitt, shaking her head during part of his response.
“If we’re serious about having in-person learning, then school districts have to require masks,” she said. “The fastest way for a school to open and close is if there is a patchwork approach. So, we’re really serious about having our kids able to learn and giving them a fighting chance to be able to stay longer than a week or two.”
Stick to your guns, Joy. We're with you.
THUMBS UP to the winners of the 25th annual Cherokee Homecoming Art Show.
The annual show and sale will be virtual this year because the Cherokee Heritage Center remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A special congratulations to Jennifer Thiessen, who took home the grand prize for her dress, “Oklahoma Sisters,” which pays tribute to missing and murdered Indigenous women. The dress showcases the names of Native women who have been murdered from all over the U.S. and Canada, going back to 1900.
“This is an important issue still today, and we must all do our part to raise awareness about this injustice," Thiessen said.
Art in the show includes basketry, pottery, traditional arts, paintings, sculpture, beadwork, jewelry and textiles.
Participating artists competed for a share of more than $16,000 in prize money within two divisions: traditional and contemporary.
The annual show and sale runs through Sept. 19 and showcases 81 pieces by 52 artists. For a complete list of awardees and to access the digital show, visit the CHC Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cherokeehc. All artwork is available for sale, and the public is encouraged to vote for the People’s Choice Award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.