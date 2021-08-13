THUMBS UP to Muskogee's newest fire chief, Jody Moore.
Moore has big shoes to fill. Derrell Jones recently retired as chief after spending 36 years with the department.
A graduate of Warner High School, Moore has been in Muskogee for 21 years, the last 20 serving the city of Muskogee as a firefighter, captain, assistant director of the HAZMAT team and a member of the Muskogee Police Department Special Operations Team.
Moore said his first day at chief was busy. Being a firefighter was something he always wanted to do.
And firefighters do more than just fight fires. Moore has background as a medical first responder, HAZMAT technician and fire suppression captain.
Moore is overseeing one of the greatest fire departments in the state. They are well-trained and ready to tackle different situations.
We're happy to see Moore work his way up the ladder to attain the rank of chief. We know he'll do a great job.
• • •
THUMBS UP to the Muskogee Community Food Pantry and the Oklahoma State University Extension for offering Veggie Bucks.
Veggie Bucks is a program that encourages people to purchase healthy things to eat, like fruits and vegetables at the Muskogee Farmers Market.
Many are participants take advantage of the SNAP (Subsidized Nutrition Aid Program). The Double Up program doubles the SNAP funds so that even more healthy foods may be purchased.
And, to encourage youngsters to eat healthier, Veggie Bucks are distributed at Muskogee's three Head Start sites once each month.
Each Head Start student gets three Veggie Bucks, a total $12 value. They can be redeemed at the site's "market" or at Muskogee Farmers Market when it is open Wednesday and Saturday mornings.
With programs like this available, Muskogee residents can be on their way to living healthier lives.
