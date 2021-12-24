Billions of people around the globe this weekend will observe Christmas.
Christians will observe Christmas as a religious celebration, commemorating the virgin birth of Jesus Christ. Others will observe Christmas as a cultural celebration, marking the changing seasons, the arrival of winter or other significant events.
Christmas will be celebrated by people in more than 160 countries with customs and traditions unique to each. While celebrations may vary from place to place, family and community are focal points of Christmas observations around the world.
A global pandemic of a novel coronavirus tempered holiday festivities in 2020 before COVID-19 vaccines were widely available. The rapid spread of a new variant of the virus this year could throttle some larger gatherings.
While families and friends navigate their options we shouldn't lose sight of the Spirit of Christmas, the joy that is shared during a season marked by charity, generosity, kindness and forgiveness.
These are traits and qualities that should be practiced the year 'round. That there would be a stronger desire as a community, a state and a nation to instill that practice within us as we navigate 2022 is our Christmas wish.
Christmas is about believing in possibilities — that's where the magic of Christmas will be found.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.