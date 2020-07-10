THUMBS UP to the City of Muskogee and two local organizations for expanding the animal shelter and partnering with Fetch Fido a Flight to find homes for dogs.
The construction of the animal shelter’s second building came in at cost of $512,000. Sheddan Trust and the City of Muskogee Foundation paid for $500,000 of the costs, and the remaining costs were covered by city funds.
The new building will add 28 dog pens and six to 12 pens for cats to the 21 dog pens and 14 cat pens they already have.
Fetch Fido a Flight partners with animal shelters across Oklahoma and sends healthy, adoptable dogs to no-kill shelters across the United States. The most recent flight resulted in 23 dogs being flown to shelters in Oregon.
City officials and shelter employees do everything in their power to find unwanted animals homes rather than euthanize those who cannot be adopted. Fetch Fido a Flight is the latest example.
• • •
THUMBS UP to congregational nurses for stepping up and helping out church members.
Bonnie Pierce retired from Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, and she has taken the role of congregational nurse at Presbyterian Church of Muskogee.
“It’s always good for people to work with faith-based organizations for their physical as well as spiritual health,” Pierce said.
The Rev. Jeff Cranton, pastor at the Presbyterian church, said Pierce was appointed to the position.
“It just seemed pertinent at this time, and Bonnie had the connections and information we need to be safe,” he said. “She helped us adopt the policy for being in the building in a safe way and has been very helpful.”
For many, nursing is a way of life that is difficult to leave. They became nurses to help others, and that's not something they can just turn off. We're happy to see that their skills are welcomed and can provide much needed help in a different setting.
