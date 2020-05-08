THUMBS UP to teachers! Parents have discovered what it’s like to fill in for teachers who normally spend the entire day with our children.
While trying to teach children at home, parents have had to deal with numerous distractions. They have had to come up with schedules and techniques, as well as learning patience if they didn’t already have it.
Parents now know there are reasons teachers are so well educated and trained in their chosen fields. Educating children is hard.
Many teachers do it because they just love children. Many love to see the spark in a child’s eye when they understand a concept they are being taught. Teachers are preparing children to thrive in the real world. Teachers are missed. They do a very important job, and we can’t wait to see them back in their element.
THUMBS UP to local nursing homes who are doing their best to keep spirits up during the pandemic.
Eastgate Village Healthcare Center, Dogwood Creek, Fort Gibson Nursing Home and Pleasant Valley Health Care Center have all found ways to brighten the day for residents and their families. Three have had “parades,” and one has brought in animals to get residents outside in the sunshine and fresh air.
The employees at these facilities have difficult jobs. They are charged with caring for the people most at risk — the elderly. Families depend on their loved ones getting the best care possible. In a time of uncertainty brought on by COVID-19, many of the employees put themselves at risk to care for the elderly, many of whom are frail or have memory issues, which already makes employees’ jobs tough.
As nursing homes around the country deal with multiple fatal cases, these employees continue to go to work. Many become close with the patients in their care. For some, losing a patient is very similar to losing a family member. Muskogee is fortunate to have such caring individuals among us.
