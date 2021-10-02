Proficiency levels dropped dramatically across the board during the past 18 months as the novel coronavirus forced hundreds of thousands of students out of classrooms and into remote learning environments.
That is the preliminary finding of state assessment data announced Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Education, which will publish the data next week online. Students in Oklahoma are not alone — preliminary testing data show the COVID-19 pandemic exacted tolls described as "consistently large across states, all grades tested, and across most demographic subgroups."
The Center for Assessment, which helps states develop educational assessment and accountability systems, recently reported assessment data from testing conducted by states this past spring. The Center's analyses found the "academic impacts observed on students are significant" and "unprecedented."
State education officials in Oklahoma reported a nearly 10% drop in proficiency levels in math scores among all students since 2019, from 31.9% to 22.1%. There was an 8.6% slide in proficiency levels in English and language arts among all Oklahoma students, from 33.4% in 2019 to 24.8%.
The Centers for Assessment reported the declines in proficiency levels among students who took the state tests this past spring ranged from 7% to 15% for mathematics and from 5% to 11% for English and language arts. Scores for Oklahoma students turned up in the middle of the pack in both categories.
That's not a bad look standing alone, but according to The Nation's Report Card, pre-pandemic proficiency levels in these subject areas significantly lagged other states. So when State Superintendent of Instruction Joy Hofmeister talks about the need to close achievement gaps, it's an existing divide exacerbated by the pandemic.
This outcome is one that could have been predicted. Numerous studies show students perform better in classroom settings, and public investment in education directed toward classrooms — teaching salaries being prioritized and testing seen as a way to measure outcomes.
While parents should be involved with the educational endeavors of their children, they cannot be expected to take charge of their education on a full-time basis at home. Most parents are not equipped to teach full-time while at home, especially when coursework is administered at multiple levels.
But that is what happened in many Oklahoma homes as families dealt with a pandemic for which there was little to no coordinated response. In others homes, students learned remotely alone while their parents went to work.
These test scores show there may be more than a gap in the classroom to narrow.
