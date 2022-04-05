April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. It is such a shame that this is an annual event, but child abuse is not going away any time soon, so events like this draw attention to a horrible problem.
Child abuse includes physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, neglect, inadequate food, clothing, medical care and shelter.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 2 million children in the United States received prevention services in 2020.
In Muskogee County, 236 children are in the state's custody, reports the Department of Human Services.
Imagine 236 children who have been removed from their homes. Imagine those 236 children crying for their parents every night when they go to bed. They don't know when — or if — they will be reunited with their parents. Even if parents are the abusers, you cannot remove the love of a child for a parent. Children don't always know what's going on or why their lives have been turned upside down.
And parents who abuse children also need our help. They need to learn how to be patient, redirect their anger and put their children first. Because to a child, that parent is everything.
Muskogee is fortunate to have programs to help these children and their parents.
Failing to act when you know about these things happening is a crime. If it takes a village to raise a child, then we all have to do our part to look out for children — even if they are not ours.
If you know of a child being abused, contact your local law enforcement office or contact DHS. Stand up for a child who is unable to stand up for themselves. Help put an end to child abuse.
