Oklahoma's prison population fell from 101% capacity in March to 89% this month, a hopeful sign that criminal justice reforms have got some traction.
Of course, part of the decline in the state's prison population can be attributed to releases prompted by the pandemic. But statistics reported this week by Oklahoma Watch show the number of inmates being held by Oklahoma Department of Corrections in 2019 shrunk by about 35 inmates a day throughout 2019.
About 88 inmates are being cut each week from the state's prison rosters so far this year, but again, some of that can be attributed to the novel coronavirus. Still, that's a significant shift from the past considering Oklahoma's long history of imprisoning more people per capita than practically every state — or nation — in the world, with Louisiana being the lone exception.
The mass commutation of sentences in November for 462 inmates in November was a giant step that was taken after lawmakers made retroactive criminal justice reforms included in State Question 780, which won broad support in 2016 from Oklahoma voters. Abolishing sentence enhancement laws that keep Oklahomans who commit drug and property crimes in prison about 75% longer than similar offenders in other states seems to be a logical next step.
The Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs recently published a study that shows reducing the state's prison population by 8.5% during the next 10 years would save taxpayers $186 million. While corrections officials disputed the projected savings, any amount not spent on warehousing prisoners would be better spent on mental health and substance abuse treatment, which have been found to be better deterrents of crime than incarceration.
The odds of being a productive citizen are much better outside prison walls than behind them. While prisons are necessary to protect public safety, there is a need for more judicious use in order to free up funding required for rehabilitative services that in many nonviolent offenses have been found more effective.
