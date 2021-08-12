There is hope among some that a plan to use federal funds as stipends for student teachers will attract new teachers "and strengthen the pipeline of highly trained educators."
We agree there is a need to attract new teachers, and these stipends worth $3,250 could help. But the stipend alone, with half paid up front to student teachers and the balance to districts that hire them, may not achieve that goal.
Katherine Bishop, president of the Oklahoma Education Association, acknowledges the stipend is not a lot money. But she believes it will help student teachers make ends meet during the three to four months they spend in the classroom for what essentially is an unpaid job.
While state law authorizes compensation for student teachers, most districts lack the funds that would be needed. This program should guarantee some level of income for student teachers at all Oklahoma school districts.
Withholding half until a student teacher accepts a job at a school district in Oklahoma should help keep them in the state after graduation. But more will be needed to retain the best teachers after they are hired.
With districts in at least three contiguous states continuing to offer higher pay for teachers, it will be difficult to keep new teachers from fleeing if funding for education fails to keep pace with peer states. It is imperative that this program be supplemented with something more permanent.
Robin Fuxa, director of professional education at Oklahoma State University, said the program represents the state's efforts to prioritize “this critical recruitment and retention need.” She said the promise of these funds during the next three years could be the factor that helps "tip the scales" of transfer and undeclared students choosing education as a major.
While that may be, more will be needed to retain the best educators. That should be a goal the state strives to achieve for the sake of its future leaders.
