A new law designed to encourage more teenagers to pursue careers in law enforcement could just be the shot in the arm needed to keep up with the demand in the state, but there are a lot of variables to work out.
We see the potential for teens to take advantage of the program, but we're not sure they are really ready at a young age to handle the types of situations they will likely encounter as officers. Even at the age of 21, not everyone functions at the same emotional level, which is something to consider in hiring. Some of the things they will come across are tough for seasoned officers to handle and process.
House Bill 1026 allows Oklahoma’s Department of Career and Technology Education to partner with the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training, or CLEET. The program offers a slate of new law enforcement and criminal justice programs aimed at giving teenagers exposure to policing to see if it’s a career path they’d want to pursue.
The goal of the new law is to allow 16- to 19-year-olds to begin accumulating CLEET training certification hours in the years before they’re officially eligible to sign up for the state’s CLEET policing academy. State law requires peace officers to be at least 21 years old, so some of the skills they will need can't be completed until they reach that age.
The program also would benefit smaller communities and sheriff’s offices because new hires would be able to complete the program faster, saving time and money.
Law enforcement is a tough job with a lot of variables teens should consider. Not everyone who applies to become a law enforcement officer is suited to the job. Not everyone who applies to become a law enforcement officer is hired. A psychological examination could help weed out those who are not capable of handling the stress of dealing with people. This is something that might be considered to become part of the program.
