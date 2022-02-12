Gov. Kevin Stitt kicked off the week with an ambitious proposal that would boost annual salaries for the Oklahoma's best teachers to at least $100,000.
By the end of the first week of a new legislative session, there were still few details about how that would come to pass. Republican lawmakers, who control the pursestrings, were able to provide few details about how they would double the salaries of 43,000 teachers in perpetuity.
There is little doubt those tasked with educating the next generation of Oklahomans deserve a salary that better reflects their worth. The highest paid teachers in classrooms across the state now make about $60,000 a year, but the average annual salary is closer to $40,000.
State Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, introduced legislation that would cap the amount of state lottery funds allocated for education pursuant to an existing formula. Any state lottery revenue that exceeds Baker's $60 million cap would be available for higher teaching salaries, but local districts would have to provide matching funds.
While that might ignite discussions about planning, it falls far short of a plan. The state lottery generated record profits totaling $80.2 million in budget year 2021 after annual averages slightly more than $60 million during the preceding years.
There are about 43,000 public school teachers across the state who earn, on average, annual salaries totaling less than $45,000. It would cost about $2 billion to boost teaching salaries to a six-figure level and billions more to sustain them.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton said the governor’s idea sounds like a good talking point during an election year. With no new dedicated revenue stream and state lottery proceeds already flowing to public education, the Muskogee Republican said lawmakers would be moving money from one pot to another.
Pemberton is a lifelong educator whose administrative experience puts him in a better position to know how public education works and what it needs. We tend to believe our local senator when he says the governor's proposal makes no sense.
