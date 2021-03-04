A measure that would give parents of children enrolled in public schools a one-time tax credit when they file next year is garnering bipartisan support for good reason.
The proposed $1,000 tax credit is needed, and it’s good policy. The credit would help parents who missed work, paid for child care, or shelled out money for technology required for distance learning due to the pandemic.
Some may complain about the lack of similar relief for taxpayers who have no children enrolled in public schools. State Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, said the measure is more of a statement of intent to let parents know if they pay taxes to support a certain level of public education the state was unable to provide, they will get “some of their money back.”
Others might express concern about the $411 million price tag. House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said the measure’s cost could be whittled down “by targeting it to those people who truly need that relief,” but anything lawmakers can do to help cushion the financial blow for Oklahoma families hit hard by the pandemic would be a good thing.
When it comes to providing relief, lawmakers should ensure Oklahoma families are the beneficiaries. There has been talk about other measures that would have “significant fiscal impacts” on an already strained budget.
Cutting personal income taxes and eliminating corporate taxes are issues that can wait — Oklahomans already enjoy a low overall tax burden. Only the residents of six other states have a lower overall tax burden, according to an analysis conducted by WalletHub.com, and none live in neighboring states.
This tax credit would come in handy for parents of Oklahoma public school students. It would help offset the additional expenses of a pandemic nobody foresaw a year ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.