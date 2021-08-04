As children prepare to head back to class in the fall, some parents are worried about younger children who are not eligible for the vaccine — all 631,748 children ages 0-11. As they enter school, we would encourage parents to make sure all students, vaccinated or not, wear masks.
Lawmakers, educators and health experts disagree over mask mandates in the classroom and the best strategies to keep children safe as COVID-19 continues to spread.
Going back to school is a big step toward normalcy, but we should keep safety in mind.
Oklahoma children are filling the empty COVID beds in hospitals, which are already brimming over with COVID patients.
On Monday, the Oklahoma Department of Health reported 1,369 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s 7-day average to 1,627.
But it's not just physical health that we have to consider. The mental health of students is important, also. Dr. Ashley McAllister, a pediatrician with OU Health Physicians, said the American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending that children return to school for social and mental reasons.
One thing that we believe is that Oklahoma children need to be back in school.
A child's formative years are centered around school — not just reading, writing and arithmetic, but also learning how to get along with peers, learning what socially acceptable behavior is and much, much more. They need each other. They need their teachers. We want to see Muskogee children succeed. We want Muskogee children to be safe. We want them to remain healthy. We would encourage parents of school-age children to have their children to wear a mask, focus on handwashing and practicing social distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.