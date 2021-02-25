Two predictable problems easily foreseen by anyone paying attention when Gov. Kevin Stitt decided to relocate the state’s Public Health Lab came to fruition.
The state lab is dealing with a staffing shortage produced in part by employees who decided against uprooting families and making the move from Oklahoma City to Stillwater. Certain testing is being outsourced while equipment is moved, installed, calibrated and validated.
Public health officials told Oklahoma Watch this “was not unforeseen” and “was planned all along.” Still, the decision to relocate a critical component of the state’s public health infrastructure during a public health crisis demands ongoing scrutiny.
The question of whether the governor had the authority to make this unilateral decision is one that must be answered to guard against future overreach by Stitt or his successors. The governor’s use of federal funds intended to mitigate the costs of responding to a global pandemic to relocate the lab raises even more questions.
There are some positive aspects: The move allows the lab and its staff an opportunity takes advantage of Oklahoma State University’s available resources. Its partnership with OSU also enhances its ability to attract scientific talent.
But partnering with the private sector and outsourcing management invites opportunities for political patronage and cronyism. The public health lab opened recently at a former Devon Energy Corp. office complex in Stillwater — data compiled by the National Institute on Money in Politics show five Devon employees contributed more than $11,000 to Stitt’s 2018 campaign.
Oklahoma Watch in December filed records requests in an attempt to gather more information about the financial impact of the lab’s relocation and outsourcing its management. The Oklahoma State Health Department has yet to fulfill those requests.
The governor and all involved must be more transparent about this move and all it entails.
