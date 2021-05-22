Equal justice for all is a value upon which America was founded, but achieving it remains elusive for many Americans — the fact there is so little agreement about whether equal justice exists proves the point.
That was reflected in the reporting at CNHI newspapers in 22 states across the South, the Midwest and Northeast a year after George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer. An informal survey of more than 9,400 readers of those newspapers found 68% of the respondents said there was a need for police reform, but when asked if they were more attuned to racial injustice 66% said no.
A year after the world watched former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kill Floyd in broad daylight on a city street, and weeks after jurors convicted his killer, racial justice remains a concern. The conversation that must be had remains the obstacle.
Gallup polling found most managers at U.S. companies feel less than fully prepared to have meaningful conversations with employees about the topic. That may be due to the fact that America must grapple with its past — not relegate the wrongs to history, but squarely address injustices.
American history — its customs, its policies, its laws and societal norms — is grounded on principles used to justify the enslavement of some and forced removal of others. While laws have changed over time, the scars of cultural and social conditioning remain.
It's true, progress has been made during the past several centuries, but it''s been an uphill climb because of those resistant to change. Tension will always exist because there are those who will try to claw back progress, grasping at what they don't want to lose.
There are those who will acknowledge progress but ignore shortcomings — an implicit bias that occurs at the subconscious level of the mind. Psychologists have found the way people view the world and others is shaped by these implicit biases, which begin to develop and take shape at an early age.
Researchers at the Kirwan Institute say “implicit bias refers to the attitudes or stereotypes that affect one’s understanding, actions, and decisions in an unconscious manner.” Researchers found exposure to popular culture messaging influences the way people see the world around them.
In order to achieve racial equality, there must be an honest conversation about the past. That cannot be done unless the understanding of that past is shared by all.
