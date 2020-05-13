Myrna (Robertson) Lane was born on 12/4/1959 and went to be with the Lord on 5/8/2020. She is survived by her spouse, Doug and her son, Wade. The viewing will be Wednesday, 5/13/2020 and Thursday 5/14/2020 at Cornerstone Funeral Home 1830 N York St, Muskogee. The graveside service will be on…