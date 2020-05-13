State officials announced that Oklahomans will be able to become Real ID compliant beginning July 1, and we’re happy to see if finally beginning.
As of May 7, Oklahoma and Oregon were the only states that were not Real ID compliant, something intended to protect us all, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Signed by President George W. Bush in 2005 after 9/11, the federal law seeks to fortify state procedures to confirm people’s identities and to ensure that states are not giving licenses to terrorists.
Oklahoma should not be last in line to do something in the war against terrorists. A Real ID is a small price to pay to be a part of the ongoing fight against terrorism.
Oklahomans have seen our leaders create one delay after another in becoming compliant. They passed a law prohibiting the Department of Public Safety, which oversees driver licenses, from complying with it. The federal government offered to help pay for the implementation, but Oklahoma lawmakers rejected the help. When COVID-19 came along, implementation was delayed once again. The new deadline is October 2021.
When the extension expires, any Oklahomans without federally compliant IDs will not be able to visit military bases or flying domestically. That’s because their state identification won’t stand up to federal requirements.
But Gov. Kevin Stitt has made Real ID implementation a top priority. July 1 is the date when approximately 600,000 Oklahomans will be able to begin to obtain their Real ID. It’s about time.
