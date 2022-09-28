As the Nov. 8 Election Day nears, everyone should be prepared to go to the polls.
And that begins with registering to vote. If you aren't registered or have not registered, you need to know that Oct. 14 is the last day to register if you want to cast a ballot Nov. 8.
You can register to vote if you are a citizen of the United States, a resident of the State of Oklahoma, and at least 18 years old.
According to the Muskogee County Election Board, you can register to vote or make voter registration changes online using the OK Voter Portal or by completing a Voter Registration Application. Applications are available on the State Election Board website. Voters can also obtain an application at their county election board office, most tag agencies, post offices, and libraries and can be downloaded from the State Election Board website.
You can also change your political affiliation and address (provided you have not moved to a new county) online using the OK Voter Portal.
Voting is your right. Not voting means that you give up your voice and let others speak for you who may not feel the same way you do. Voting is your chance to stand up for the issues you care about. Elect the leaders who feel the way you do. Vote on propositions that impact your life. And because you pay taxes, don't you want to have a say in how your money is spent? Don't relinquish your rights.
Want to have a say in who will be the next governor? You have to vote. Interested in who the next senator or representative will be? You have to vote.
Want to vote? Register.
