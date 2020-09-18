THUMBS UP to the Cherokee Nation and Tribal Councilor Mike Dobbins for presenting the town of Warner with a check for $25,000 to help support the Warner nutrition site located in the Warner Community Center.
The money, which comes from CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, & Economic Security) Act funds, helps the Warner nutrition site feed local residents.
The nutrition site serves 40 to 50 people a day, either on site or by carry-out, said Leo Smithson, a liaison between the town of Warner and the nutrition center.
“We have older people, especially older men in the community that live alone,” Smithson said. “They are able to get a hot, cooked meal, and are able to take one home with them for supper three days a week.”
More importantly, the center gives Warner's senior citizens a place to socialize. In this pandemic, many older people are not in a position to be able to socialize with friends and family. Loneliness creates depression among many elderly residents. The meals and socialization at the center gives residents something to look forward to and provides them with hot meals they might not otherwise get.
• • •
THUMBS UP to The Salvation Army for planning ahead for the holidays.
For the first time in 130 years, The Salvation Army is starting its annual holiday fundraising campaign early across the country in order to rescue Christmas. The funds raised through the organization’s iconic red kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19 while requests for services are at an all-time high. Based on the increase in services already provided in response to the pandemic, the organization could serve up to 155 percent more people in 2020 with Christmas assistance, including putting food on the table, paying bills, providing shelter and helping place gifts under the tree – assuming the resources are available.
Muskogee residents pull together at Christmas to make sure others have food and gifts through the holidays. In order to meet those upcoming needs, plan now to give early and give often to help residents get through the pandemic and the holidays.
If you need services or know of someone in need, call (918) 682-3384.
