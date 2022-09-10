Little children who attend the Early Childhood Center and Head Start were on parade Friday morning to call attention to Sept. 11.
Because Sept. 11 falls on Sunday, not as many events and remembrances were planned. But we will never forget that on Sept. 11, 2001, our world changed forever.
Hijackers took control of two planes and flew them into the heart of New York City and into World Trade Center's towers. Hijackers also crashed a plane into the Pentagon and another into a field in Pennsylvania.
Of the 2,977 fatal victims, 2,753 were killed in the World Trade Center and the area surrounding it, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 in Pennsylvania. These deaths included 265 on the four planes. Thousands more were injured.
We remember that emergency personnel made their way through smoke, ash and debris to get to the World Trade Center to help. Many of them died, and many were sickened by the dirt and dust.
We remember people fleeing the area — some injured, some covered with dust. We remember the terror in their eyes.
We remember how it affected Muskogee. We lost one of our own.
We remember how Effie Milam mourned the loss of her son — Muskogee's son — Major Ronald D. Milam, who died while working at the Pentagon.
Milam will always be remembered in Muskogee. The gymnasium at Muskogee High School has been renamed in his honor.
It's been 21 years since 9/11, but we must remember how great the loss has been for so many people. It made us hold our children a little tighter and learn to appreciate each other and the lives we enjoy in the United States.
We must remember that the United States is one of the most powerful countries in the world, capable of forging a path forward, despite the attempts to ruin lives here. The American spirit is alive and well.
