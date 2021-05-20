State lawmakers should be commended for attempting to fully fund and eliminate the waiting list for Medicaid programs that provide services to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
But they need to rethink provisions sure to draw constitutional challenges for discriminatory language that would exclude some people from even applying for services. House Bill 2899 would prohibit for five years those who move to Oklahoma from applying for services provided by these programs.
State Rep. Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa, said about 5,800 Oklahomans are on the waiting list for these services already. He and other lawmakers want to make sure "organic Oklahoma families" are prioritized when those services become available.
The five-year residency requirement, Lawson said, would provide "enough time for us to service" those on the waiting list and "disincentivize people from coming around here and dropping their kids off for services.”
There is a reason for the long wait for services provided by Medicaid programs: They have been underfunded far too long. Appropriations of $6 million during the past three years eliminated 600 people from the waiting list, which has been reduced to 5,800.
That number still is too long, but hopefully that number can be whittled down after voters expanded the state's Medicaid program through the initiative petition process. The influx of federal funds available through the Affordable Care Act, which legislators refused to accept, may help fund some of these programs.
That would be a better option than imposing restrictions that likely violate Medicaid's anti-discrimination rules or constitutional principles like the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.
The fact some Oklahoma families have been waiting an average of 13 years for services is an appalling and embarrassing fact standing alone. Attempting to impose a residency requirement that would add an additional five years for a class of residents some state lawmakers consider "outsiders" is, well, certainly not business friendly.
