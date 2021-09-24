THUMBS UP to the Springfield and Muskogee Youth Volunteer Corps for all the work they performed in Muskogee during their Regional Projects summit here.
Five YVC members from Springfield and Joplin, Missouri, joined Muskogee YVC members to build benches for Camp Bennett, build a ramp for a Roland Family and help out with the recent Localmotion Fall Festival of Arts.
YVC is a team-based service-learning program for youth in grades 7-12.
The kids enjoyed the projects on several different levels. They enjoyed meeting other participants.
“It’s been great to meet new people and be in a new environment. It’s very nice to see how different people work together,” said Missouri teen Sofia Gerasimchuk.
Sandy Anker, Springfield YVC director, said some of the young people are stepping outside their comfort zone and learning to use power tools.
Anker said other benefits are “self-confidence and the knowledge they’re doing something good for the community.”
Hamil said she sees the benefit of “the kids working together for a common goal.”
“They’re working together, they are having a great time, they’re learning life skills they can use other places,” Hamil said. “But the biggest thing is watching them give back and have fun doing it.”
• • •
THUMBS UP to the Muskogee Golf Club and the 155 players who took part in the recent Real Okie Championship for raising money to help four local organizations.
General Manager Tim Payne said this year’s tournament raised $40,666. The money was distributed Wednesday to Health & Wellness Center, Green Country Behavioral Health, Neighbors Building Neighborhoods and Lake Area United Way.
The tournament’s title sponsor, Health & Wellness Center, based in Stigler, received half the tournament proceeds, more than $20,000.
Muskogee Golf Club distributed about $6,700 each to the three remaining organizations.
The money raised in the tournament will go a long way to help a lot of people.
