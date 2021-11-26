THUMBS UP to Muskogee Parks and Recreation for the outstanding job of decorating Honor Heights Park for the Garden of Lights.
The men and women who decorate the park spend countless hours putting up the thousands upon thousands of lights for our enjoyment and that of our visitors.
The park begins decorating around a month in advance of the Thanksgiving night opening. The park now charges for admittance to the park, but that fee is well worth it. It takes a lot of work to keep everything in working order from year to year.
And, it takes a little creativity to present the park each year with new items added. It looks different each year. Thanks to all who untangle lights, climb ladders and work hard to provide us with this annual extravaganza.
• • •
THUMBS UP to all of the churches and organizations that shared Thanksgiving Dinner with others.
Thanksgiving can be a lonely time for some people. Depression rises through the holidays. Not everyone has family with whom to spend their holidays. A lot of older residents don't travel to be with family.
That's why it's so important that dinners include everyone. Muskogee and the surrounding communities are filled with good people willing to share a meal and spend time making that meal.
The town of Warner is a shining example of people who work together as a community to put on a great dinner.
“The town manager comes and delivers meals. The fire department delivers meals,” said Paula Girty, who helps coordinate the meal. “It’s wonderful, seeing people from the community and surrounding communities get together and fellowship.”
A big thanks to the 30+ people it took to make the event a success.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Garden of Lights.
WHEN: 5:30-10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; 5:30-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, from Thanksgiving through Jan. 1.
WHERE: Honor Heights PRark, 1400 Honor Heights Drive.
ADMISSION: $5 per car and $10 for buses. Admission is free on Mondays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.