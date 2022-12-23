THUMBS UP to everyone who came out for the Muskogee Christmas parade.
This year's parade, "A Wild West Christmas," was impressive, and the chilly weather didn't stop the parade from going on, much to the delight of all the children who attended..
Floats featured inflatable snowmen and penguins. A Bravado trailer had a lit singing snowman. Horses, mules and donkeys also made an appearance. Some rode with the Muskogee Roundup Club. A pair of mules pulled a wagon for Connors State College. A donkey joined Muskogee County Democrats. A giant truck sported antlers and a red nose.
The Oktaha marching band and Muskogee High School’s band played Christmas music. Several variations of the Grinch appeared in the parade.
Hundreds of spectators, young and old, lined the streets to enjoy the parade. Children eagerly awaited candy to be thrown their way.
Main Street Muskogee did a great job organizing this year's parade that marked the city's 150th anniversary.
• • •
THUMBS UP to Deniece Anderson, RN, the Black Emphasis Committee and the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE), who hosted the 5th annual Holiday Dinner for Veterans Without Families at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
Veterans were provided with food purchased by CDCE, as well as bags of donated items, plenty of warm blankets, and clothing.
The event began in 2018 when Anderson noticed the frequency of visits to Primary Care from veterans who did not have anyone at home to assist them with their care.
Anderson reached out to CDCE (formerly Voluntary Services) and told them about her idea to host a special dinner and invite veterans who may otherwise be spending the holidays alone.
The service thought it was a great idea and began reaching out to donors and veteran service organizations, who supplied blankets, games, puzzle books, toiletries and more, to go in gift bags.
COVID-19 affected the dinners for the past couple of years, but these folks weren't deterred. They arranged for the meal to be a drive-thru event.
For those who are alone during the holidays, this has been a special event. Now in its fifth year, these wonderful people who arrange the dinner and gifts are to be commended for thinking of others and going the extra mile to put a smile on veterans' faces.
