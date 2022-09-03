Many people will celebrate Labor Day by taking advantage of a three-day weekend to have a little fun in the sun.
They’ll be camping, traveling, swimming, cooking out and spending time with family and friends. They’ll be at area lakes, rivers and parks. Many will celebrate at home.
For some, Labor Day is a signal that summer is coming to an end.
But please don’t forget about all of the people who will be working on Monday. They are to be admired and respected.
Where would we be without police, firefighters, nurses, medics and a whole plethora of people who work the holdiay because that’s what their role demands.
They sacrifice that time to be with their families and friends because that’s part of their job. It’s not a picnic for everyone.
What if your power goes out? Someone will be on duty who will restore it.
What if you are injured and have to be hospitalized? Local and area hospitals don’t just shut their doors for a holiday. They have plenty of staff on hand to make sure our needs are met and we and our loved ones are cared for.
If you’re hungry and you don’t want to cook, well, there are plenty of restaurants open to fill that need. That means people cooking, washing dishes and serving others.
Although the first Labor Day holiday was celebrated on Tuesday, September 5, 1882, in New York City, it wasn’t until June 28, 1894, Congress passed an act making the first Monday in September of each year a legal holiday.
Labor Day is a celebration of American workers and their achievements.
