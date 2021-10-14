Medical marijuana has proven to be a valuable cash crop in Oklahoma — the state and local governments have shared hundreds of millions of dollars generated during the past three years by taxes.
The industry's explosive growth has resulted with some haphazard development as entrepreneurs set up shop in previously vacant buildings regardless of where they might be found. While this produces good short-term results — boosting property values and injecting new money into the local economy — it could be detrimental by undermining long-range planning and policy goals.
Proposed amendments to Muskogee's zoning and licensing laws for medical cannabis businesses would place reasonable restrictions on medical cannabis growers and processors that would provide for more orderly growth of this burgeoning new industry. Muskogee County is one of about 22 across the state where the medical cannabis industry has blossomed.
It took just three years for Oklahoma to develop what has become the largest medical marijuana market for licensed users per capita than any other state where cannabis is legal for medical or recreational use. This rapid development is due primarily to the low cost of entering the market and a comparatively lax regulatory scheme. Oklahoma has been described as the "Wild West of Weed."
The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority reports there are 343 licensed businesses in Muskogee County. Of those licensed businesses, there are 261 licensed growers — reportedly more than 90 within the city limits — and 31 licensed processors.
City councilors were generous when they adopted a 2018 ordinance that allowed cannabis growers and processors to set up shop within the central business district and other commercial districts where most consumers would expect to find stores or offices. Since then, it has become clear there are issues associated with growing and processing facilities — foul odors and the use of combustible products — that make them more suitable for more restrictive zoning districts.
Medical cannabis businesses, like all others, are subject to reasonable zoning restrictions. Relegating cannabis growing and processing facilities to agricultural and industrial districts is not an unreasonable restriction.
