Gov. Kevin Stitt's veto of a measure that would have cut in half the amount available for a tax credit intended to boost development of low-income housing appears to be an apparent reversal of policy.
The governor deserves recognition for his decision, which was the right thing to do considering the shifting change of circumstances that could shape the state's economic situation for years. Before the novel coronavirus pandemic suffocated global economies, an argument might have been made for cutting the nonrefundable state tax credit in half.
That becomes more difficult when the immediate economic future could include depression-era unemployment rates, shuttered businesses and greater demand for affordable housing. While House Bill 2760 might have injected an extra $2 million into the coffers of our cash-strapped state, its use to spur development of affordable housing would produce a greater impact as construction spending ripples through the economy.
Oklahoma’s Affordable Housing Tax Credit complements the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit available for developers and investors of affordable housing that qualify for the programs. The intent of both the state and federal credits is to expand the supply of new rental units and rehabilitate existing rental housing for income-qualified households by stimulating private investment.
In his veto message, Stitt said the retroactivity of the bill would impact projects already under contract. The self-described advocate of "broad and meaningful reform" of taxes also said the state "should not single out winners and losers" during a time of economic turmoil.
We agree with the governor. With the future clouded by economic uncertainty, now is not the time to remove anything from the state's arsenal that has been proven to spur private investment and increase Oklahoma's inventory of affordable housing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.