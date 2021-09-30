Oklahoma turnpikes serve as conduits of commerce for rural areas of the state that cannot be neglected or overlooked as lawmakers and transportation officials assess needs.
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's most recent audit shows use of the state's toll roads increased more than 10.2% during the past decade. Toll transactions increased 9.12% passenger vehicles and 21.67% for commercial vehicles, and toll revenue rose 33% during that period.
Of course, motorists' demand for space along the lanes of some turnpikes was greater than others. That does not diminish the importance of maintaining and improving toll roads where historic demand might have lagged but the potential for future needs exist.
Tribal and local officials say those needs include increased access along some rural turnpikes. Restricted access, they said during a legislative hearing this week, hinders economic development and stifles tourism in some of the state's most remote locations.
John Redman, a representative of the Choctaw Nation, emphasized the importance of every available access point when it comes to maximizing the "opportunity to create jobs, commerce, prosperity, (and) ... tourism." He said motorists cannot be expected "to stop, get off, hopefully stay and then ultimately come back" after being piped "through your territory" on a toll road with restricted access, and that is what happens on some turnpikes.
We agree with the premise, but there is a cost to those interchanges that provide greater access to Oklahoma's turnpikes. The costs of providing greater access must be balanced with projects that promote public safety, which should be prioritized above all else.
Joe Echelle, deputy director at the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, acknowledged that the lack of exits and on-ramps is acute along the Indian Nation Turnpike. But he said there are greater needs than constructing costly new access ramps along the nearly 50-year-old toll road that extends 105 miles through southeastern Oklahoma.
Those needs include the rehabilitation of nearly 200 bridges during the next two decades, and the replacement of guardrails, shoulders and signage. Echelle pointed out during the legislative hearing a present need to repave about 300 miles of four-lane highways that are part of the state's turnpike system.
Other than signage, a lot of work described by Echelle likely is more important than constructing on- and off-ramps for rural toll roads. There likely are examples where the need for greater access can be demonstrated, and there should be no problem finding cost-share partners when those cases are made.
Otherwise, we believe investments in toll roads should focus on safety.
