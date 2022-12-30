THUMBS UP to The Salvation Army and all of the organizations, churches, businesses and individuals involved in making Christmas special to those in need by helping out The Salvation Army.
Most of us are familiar with The Salvation Army. We’ve seen the red kettles with the smiling bell ringers, pulling their coats tight around them as they stand shivering in the cold, ringing a bell, doing their best to help raise money.
We’ve seen the Angel Trees over the years in various locations around the city. Without those Angel Trees, many in Muskogee would not have a very merry Christmas. Children whose parents aren’t able to make ends meet would not receive that bicycle, that special doll or toy that all of the kids want. Veterans and senior citizens might not receive any gifts at all if it were not for the work of The Salvation Army and those who donate by taking an angel from an Angel Tree and providing the gifts suggested or requested.
The red kettle donations are used throughout the year to provide food, clothing and other assistance to area people in need.
And a special shout-out to the Swon Brothers for their part in raising money for The Salvation Army.
These Muskogee brothers have managed to be able to put a halt to their busy schedule on the road to help out by putting on a free concert in Muskogee that benefits The Salvation Army.
We are grateful they have a love for The Salvation Army and the wonderful work they do.
The Salvation Army has been in Muskogee for 105 years. And as much as things have changed in 105 years, there will always be people in need, and we hope The Salvation Army is around another 105 years to keep up the good work!
