Muskogee's Salvation Army is devoted to helping residents in times of trouble. But now, the shoe is on the other foot, and The Salvation Army needs our help.
The pandemic has put a strain on The Salvation Army's resources. They have been helping three times the number of people they usually help. And the Salvation Army Family Store was closed for five weeks in the spring, leaving them about $30,000 short.
The Salvation Army works hard all year long to help the less fortunate with food and clothing and help with bills. At Christmas, they make sure that children and the elderly receive gifts. Families also receive food for a holiday meal.
But without money or food donations coming in, they are struggling to help people. Some of these people have never sought help before. They have been furloughed or laid off because of the pandemic. When they do ask for help with their utility bills or to put food on the table, let's make sure they can fulfill their mission. Please donate to The Salvation Army so that our friends, family and neighbors who find themselves in need are able to take care of themselves and their families.
You can help
You can make a donation to The Salvation Army, 700 Independence Ave., by dropping by, mailing a donation or by going online to www.salvationarmyusa.org and putting 74403 in the zip code box. All donations stay in Muskogee County.
Information: (918) 682-3384.
