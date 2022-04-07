Feathers began flying at the Oklahoma Capitol again this week after a lawmaker renewed his efforts to reduce criminal penalties for cockfighting.
Cockfighting, outlawed in 2002 by Oklahoma voters, is a blood sport that breeds criminal activity. Gambling is common at cockfights, and law enforcers often find evidence of drug trafficking, gang activity, weapons sales and money laundering when they raid a pit.
Gamecocks — often outfitted with razor-sharp artificial spurs, knives or gaffs — are placed in a pit, where they fight to the death. Cockfighting pits provide an ideal environment for diseases, which can spread as the birds are transported across state lines to be sold or fought with no regulatory oversight.
State Rep. Justin Humphrey saw his first attempt to gut the state's criminal laws for cockfighting languish and die in the House Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee. The Lane Republican resurrected his cockfighting legislation by adding it to Senate Bill 1522 after stripping the measure of language intended to protect personal identification information of retired peace officers.
Animal Wellness Action estimates 16 major cockfighting operators in Oklahoma now sell large numbers of fighting animals to buyers across the United States and around the globe. The Washington-based organization, which promotes legal standards prohibiting animal cruelty, reports two Oklahoma operators who sell about 40% of the gamecocks exported to Guam.
While we cannot condone cockfighting or raising animals for the purpose of fighting, Humphrey makes a good point about the severity of penalties assessed for those convicted of violating the state's anti-cockfighting laws. The crime, classified as a felony, is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $25,000.
SB 1522, as amended, would redefine what constitutes a battle between birds and reclassify some of Oklahoma's cockfighting crimes as misdemeanors. If the measure becomes law, any person convicted of instigating a cockfight, maintaining a place for cockfighting events, or performing any act that facilitates any cockfight would face the prospect of fines ranging from $500 for first-time offenders to $2,000 for a third conviction.
There may be a case to be made for adjusting cockfighting penalties. But SB 1522 is another measure that would bring unwanted attention to Oklahoma and attract criminal activity — the state can afford neither.
