If Senate Bill 1582 is passed, it would change state law so that residents can use a recall petition to remove a school board member, which would be another waste of taxpayers' time and money.
School board members are elected, at a cost, by the residents of the community they serve.
“We already have recalls for school board members. They’re called elections,” said Erika Wright, founder of the Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition. “And if people are unhappy with their representation locally, they can run for office against those people and get them voted out.”
We agree. Additionally, the proposed law would not give Oklahomans the same ability to oust elected state officials. Why would it be OK for school board members but not other elected officials?
School board members serve as volunteers. They get no pay. Why go to all the trouble to have an election if the results don't stand?
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said he supports the concept of recalls, but he plans to focus on a different method to increase accountability — Senate Bill 962. It would move the dates of school board elections to the fall calendar instead of in February and April.
“(He) believes a better way to increase school boards’ accountability to parents and to local communities, as well as increase voter participation in local school board elections, is to move the dates of school board elections to the fall election calendar,” said spokesman Aaron Cooper.
They say timing is everything, and in this case, moving the dates of school board elections could draw more voters. But what would really solve this problem is getting people out to vote in the first place. Learn about the issues. Talk to the candidates. Find out if their views fall in line with yours. Then vote using your conscience about who would do the most to benefit our children.
