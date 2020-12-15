If Senate Bill 19 passes, it would make assaults on law enforcement officers a hate crime that would be punishable by serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole, and we think that is too extreme.
Senate Bill 19, filed by state Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, would make it a felony to incite or produce imminent violence, injury or death against law enforcement, correction officers or correctional employees who are performing official duties.
Oklahoma already has laws that punish those who assault law enforcement officers, correction officers and employees.
Nicole McAfee, director of policy and advocacy for the ACLU of Oklahoma, said Oklahoma’s hate crimes act is structured to deal more broadly with unchangeable aspects of people’s identity like race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin or disability. Those convicted of violating the existing hate crime statutes face a misdemeanor charge for their first offense, she said.
“Not only would Senate Bill 19 add something based on someone’s employment, which is very much a choice, but it then makes that crime the most seriously addressed out of anything on that list,” McAfee said.
A lot of the people who assault law enforcers do so because they are under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Or, they are so angry they let their emotions take over. Many officers will tell you that a domestic call can be one of the most dangerous. That's because emotions are already high by the time police arrive. A new law won't change those emotions.
While we believe those who assault law enforcement officers should be charged and punished, life without parole would be too harsh. Although some might believe it would deter someone from assaulting an officer, laws already in place should do that. A new law won't make any difference as a deterrent.
