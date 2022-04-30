Requiring bonds be posted by commercial growers of medical cannabis to cover the costs of cleaning up grow sites seems to be a reasonable solution to a growing problem.
Senate Bill 1697 would required commercial growers post bonds worth at least $25,000 for each license sought or held for grow sites. Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority may require a higher amount for locations where reclamation may be more difficult due to topography, hydrology, revegetation or other issues.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said there have been numerous instances when growers come in, harvest a crop, make their money, and then pack up and leave. He said the mess left behind becomes a problem for taxpayers, who get stuck paying for the mess.
Requiring bonds posted by growers is not unreasonable. In fact, the practice tracks with those imposed upon the oil and gas extraction industries and other regulated businesses.
If businesses are going to reap profits from their activities, there is no reason why they should not bear the costs of cleaning up when they conclude activity that poses public health or environmental risks. It’s the right thing to do.
Imposing new regulatory schemes can be difficult, to be sure. It can become even more difficult when the regulated subject gets out of control.
That seems to be what happened with Oklahoma’s medical cannabis industry. It grew faster during the past three or four years than in any other state that has legalized cannabis for either medicinal or recreational use.
Jed Green, director of Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action, said many issues state lawmakers wrestle with now arose due to inaction by the executive branch after voters passed State Question 788. He pointed to the difficulty Gov. Kevin Stitt experienced while shuffling through four appointees trying to find the right person to lead OMMA.
We agree with the assertion. But state lawmakers must share some of the blame: There was a lot of feet-dragging before they stepped up to address aspects of the medical cannabis industry that appears to have overwhelmed them.
That can be reversed by passing common-sense regulations that address issues like SB 1697 would address.
