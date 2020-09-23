State leaders decided to leave it up to school districts to decide whether to notify parents and the community about COVID-19 being present at schools. Some schools depend on word of mouth. Some rely on social media. But our local schools cover all the bases.
Muskogee Public Schools sends notifications to parents, provides updates on social media, and sends out notifications to the media. Other local districts notify parents and provide updates on social media.
Of course, we are of the notion that more information is better. How do you protect yourself from something you are not aware of?
Some districts report any known student COVID cases, while others refuse to inform even their teachers about cases.
“It is causing a lot of questions and confusion when some districts won’t put out that they have had any cases at all when teachers know that there have been cases,” said Alicia Priest, president of the Oklahoma Education Association. “It does cause concern for educators who are looking at those reports and seeing that their district hasn’t reported that they’ve had any cases.”
She said some districts have told teachers that they’ll only be notified about COVID-19 cases in their buildings if they were in close contact to the patient for 15 minutes.
Under existing state law, districts are only mandated to notify local and county health departments of known positive cases in schools along with any possible exposures.
That makes it more important than ever for schools to convey the information to the people who really need it.
It's difficult enough for teachers who show up to work every day and take every precaution against the virus. School districts should be transparent about cases they are aware of. That's the best way to keep teachers healthy as well as the students.
