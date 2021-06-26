Oklahoma taxpayers have a right to know how public funds are used — a body of law exists to ensure transparency and protect the public trust.
Gov. Kevin Stitt's decided to ignore that and refuses to provide details about the incentives that lured an electric vehicle startup to Oklahoma. His decision betrays that trust and raises a number of questions, the answers to some of which spark suspicions.
Why would the governor promise incentives worth $300 million or more to a startup being investigated by the Securities Exchange Commission? Should taxpayers be concerned about investing in a company that lost some of its top executives and a sudden shift in its strategy?
Oklahoma Department of Commerce officials say details about the incentives are confidential. They cite a provision of state law intended to protect business plans, feasibility studies, financing proposals, marketing plans, financial statements or trade secrets, and other proprietary information related to business development.
Stitt provided no details about the incentives when he announced the deal with Canoo on June 17. Canoo CEO and Chairman Tony Aquila disclosed the value of those incentives during an investor-relations event both men attended that same day at Texas Motor Speedway.
The Los Angeles-based company plans to build a $400 million general assembly plant at Mid-America Industrial Park near Pryor. The 400-acre facility will include a paint and body shop, technology innovation hub along with its vocational training, customer support and financing centers.
Aquila said the company promised to create more than 2,000 jobs in exchange for incentives from the state worth more than $300 million — up to $400 million if enough veterans are hired. State officials said the money will come from programs approved by the Legislature — the Governor’s Quick Action Closing Fund, the Quality Jobs Program, a 5-year ad valorem exemption, the Oklahoma Investment/New Jobs Tax Credit and the Automotive Engineer Workforce Tax Credit — and nothing more.
Stitt said it's important that "specific details of discussions we have with companies for competitive reasons" are protected and remain private. The governor said performance-related provisions in the agreements "protect taxpayers’ investment and ensure a net financial benefit to the state of Oklahoma.”
There is some validity of the need to protect legitimate business interests — failing to do so could jeopardize prospects. But a balance must be struck.
It's difficult to know whether taxpayers benefit if details about incentives packages negotiated behind closed doors remain secret after they are signed. Secrecy breeds suspicions at best, and it facilitates a culture of incompetence and corruption at its worst.
Ordinarily we would roll out the red carpet when an innovative company like Canoo decides to set up shop in Oklahoma. Because the governor opted to operate in the shadows, we must work instead trying to lift the veil of secrecy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.