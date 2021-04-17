A proposal to securitize the cost of staying warm in February during an extreme winter storm appears to be motivated by good intentions, but it could lead toward a slippery slope with no hope for return.
Two bills unveiled this past week are intended to help utilities, municipal power authorities and customers who saw natural gas prices spike as demand outstripped supplies. Low-interest loans would be available to some hospitals, school districts and other entities that purchase natural gas on the open market and subject to a deregulated market.
Those low-interest loans would be made by the Oklahoma Development Finance Authority, which would sell bonds to private investors. Utilities and other qualified borrowers would be able to pay for the natural gas purchased in February at inflated prices, and consumers could make smaller payments toward unnaturally high utility bills during a period of years rather than one or two budget-busting monthly sums.
There is little doubt — or disagreement — about the need or the fact that utilities and consumers could use a lifeline. But a move like this would be setting a precedent difficult to turn away from the next time Oklahomans experience an extreme winter event like the one recorded in February.
The Southern Great Plains, according to the Fourth National Climate Assessment, “are often at the mercy of some of the most diverse and extreme weather hazards on the planet.” There is little doubt another extreme weather event will come along that requires a similar lifeline — will lawmakers turn to ODFA asking for the securitization of up to another $4.5 billion?
Lawmakers may want to consider a moratorium on utility disconnects for consumers who remain current with regular monthly bills and make a good faith effort to pay the exorbitant costs for which providers failed to plan. And shouldn’t the state demand some answers from companies demanding 30 to 40 times more than market value — something to justify those marked up prices — before debt collectors beat down doors?
It may be securitization of this debt by the Oklahoma Development Finance Authority is the best way out. But those who support it now must be prepared to bear the costs of repeating it, whatever those may be.
