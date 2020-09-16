We were very happy to learn there are new guidelines that govern how sexual assault and harassment allegations are handled on school and college campuses.
Under the Department of Education's new Title IX guidelines, the definition of sexual harassment was amended to include dating violence, domestic violence and stalking.
Additionally, the federal government says under the new guidelines, schools must respect a survivor's decision to file, or not to file, a formal complaint and must offer supportive measures either way. Schools must respond promptly in every instance by offering to provide supportive measures like dorm reassignments or class schedule adjustments.
Imagine living in a dorm where a sexual assault occurred or having to face the accused in a class. A survivor's world has already been turned upside down. The last thing they want to do is to see the accused on a daily basis or be stuck in a class that person may also be enrolled in. By being able to move to another dorm or get a class schedule adjusted, it provides some relief to the survivor.
Also under Title IX, a survivor never has to come face-to-face with the accused during a hearing, and the accused is never allowed to personally ask questions of a survivor. Students have a right to a live hearing, but these hearings can be done remotely. Because these hearings are not in a court of law, students don't have to sit in the same room and point out the accused. It should be easier for them to share their story without fear.
In the case of younger students, the new guidelines say "K-12 schools must respond promptly when any school employee has notice of sexual harassment." The new regulation extends to all aspects of a school's education program or activity and applies to any building owned or controlled by a student organization recognized by a college or university.
Students must know sexual harassment and sexual assault won't be tolerated in society.
